Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans and followers for the love and wishes he received on his 60th birthday. The actor turned 60 on December 27 and marked the special day with celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse. The birthday bash of Bhaijaan was attended by close friends, family members, and people from the film industry.

Salman Khan's message to fans

Now just days after the celebrations, the actor took to social media to thank everyone who wished him on his special day. Taking to his X account on Monday, Salman shared a picture and posted a short message for his fans. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "Thank u for all your love n good wishes means a lot god bless u all vit health n happiness." Take a look https://x.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/2005558431634386981?s=20 Soon after the he shared on social media, fans chimed in the comment section with love and messages. One fan wrote, "Waiting for Battle of Galwan Bhai," while another commented, "Looking so young bhai."

Star-studded birthday bash

Salman celebrated his birthday on Friday, December 27, at his Panvel farmhouse. Later, he hosted a grand party at the same venue. Many well-known names from the film industry attended the celebration. These included Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Anup Soni.

'Battle of Galwan' teaser released

Adding more to the celebrations, the teaser for the actor's upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' was also released on his birthday. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. It is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026. (ANI)