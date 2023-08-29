Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity

Salman Khan was spotted and clicked by the dedicated team of bollywood paparazzis and photogs in the city after his exit from a dubbing studio amid tight security. The thing that caught the fans' eyes was his bald look, which went VIRAL on the internet.

Fans cannot get over the new bald look of global icon Salman Khan. The superstar debuted his new look last week and broke the internet. On Monday, Salman got clicked and spotted again. His photos restarted the discussions around the bald look. Salman had a busy Monday evening. The superstar got spotted at a dubbing studio in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The actor kept his outfit dapper and casual. He was wearing a beige T-shirt with black denim pants amid tight security.

Although Salman remained tight-lipped during the appearance, fans believed that the actor was busy with the post-production of Tiger 3. The film is slated to release in November this year and will bring back Katrina Kaif. According to the media reports, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist in the film. Apart from talking about his whereabouts, fans also feel that this fresh bald look of Salman Khan has something to do with Tere Naam 2. Many took to the comments section to share that they think that Salman is making his comeback as Radhe, his character from Tere Naam, for a possible sequel.

Meanwhile, Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan could not stop commenting on the new look of his best friend, Salman Khan. During his #AskSRK session on Saturday, Shah Rukh got quipped about the new avatar of Salman. "@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk (Salman's latest look seems to be a promotion for Jawan, is this true)," a fan asked him. Shah Rukh replied, "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta. Woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain. Bas keh diya so keh diya (Salman does not need to look differently to show love for me. He loves me from his heart. That is all)!!."

Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 this year, slated to release on Diwali, and will reunite with Shah Rukh early next year for a rumoured Tiger vs Pathaan film.

