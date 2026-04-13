Salman Khan delighted fans by recreating his iconic 2014 tweet to praise Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings for their dominant run in IPL 2026. His post, "Well done Zinta," sent social media into a frenzy, with fans celebrating the nostalgic callback.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan couldn't help but drop a surprise shoutout to Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings (PBKS), leaving fans to revisit his epic 2014 tweet. In an X post, Salman Khan hailed Punjab Kings' dominant run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. "Well done Zinta, Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well.... @realpreityzinta," he wrote. https://x.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/2043699256486445443

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The post quickly threw fans into a frenzy, leaving them excited as many revisited Khan's old comment about the IPL team. One of them wrote, "Punjab didn't play yesterday, they are not playing today, but Salman's love towards Zinta is everyday." Another added, "Sallu bhai knows what he's doing recreating that iconic tweet." Notably, this has clearly taken fans back to 2014 when Salman Khan cheered for PBKS, tweeting, "Zinta's team won kya?" https://x.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/471684683814535168 A fan playfully commented, "The much-awaited sequel after 12 years."

Punjab Kings' Dominant IPL 2026 Run

Punjab Kings (PBKS) is currently unbeaten in the ongoing IPL 2026, having won three and one match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ending in a no result. Shreyas Iyer's attacking captaincy and explosive opening partnership of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have made a massive difference for PBKS since last season, and after a runners-up finish last year, they have their eyes on the trophy, which will mark their first-ever IPL title win. They won their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing down 220 in just 19 overs, with six wickets in hand.

Key Performers for PBKS

Iyer (137 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187.67 with two fifties), Prabhsimran (131 runs in three innings at a strike rate of over 157 with a fifty), Cooper Connolly (119 runs in three innings at a strike rate of over 152, with a fifty) and Arya (103 runs in three innings at a strike rate of over 264 with a fifty) have been impressive for PBKS with the bat, while Vijaykumar Vyshak (5 wickets in four matches at an average of 21.00) has been the standout bowler.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front for Salman Khan, he will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. A song from the film, "Mera Jee Nahi Bhara", featuring new actors Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen, has already been released. The track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon.