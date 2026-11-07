Salman Khan draws an interesting connection between his Maatrubhumi character and Lord Ram while addressing Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana buzz. The actor also reveals the film's new theatrical release date.

Salman Khan has drawn an interesting link between his upcoming war movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace and Lord Ram. During the trailer launch of the film, he was asked if he felt any effect on audience reaction from the excitement around Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. However, he gave an interesting response linking the virtues of Lord Ram with his character.

Salman Khan Links Maatrubhumi To Lord Ram

Rather than focusing on competition and comparison of the two films, Salman spoke about how Lord Ram is the perfect husband, son, father, brother and warrior. He explained how his character as an Army officer displays similar values.

He added that the focus should be on the characters of Ramayana and the mythology.

Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in Maatrubhumi. He was the leader of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery.

Maatrubhumi Has New Release Date! When Is It Out?

Salman also spoke about how the film has had many delays. He explained how they wanted the visual effects to be of a high standard. Originally, it was hoped the film would take 45-50 days to shoot but it took longer. Part of the reason was because co-star Chitrangda Singh suffered an injury.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace will finally be released in cinemas on December 4th, 2026, after many changes to the schedule. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will deliver a story focused on bravery in the army and sacrifice.