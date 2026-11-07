Indian cinema has probably never seen a rise like this. A guy steps into the acting world with zero godfathers, starts with TV serials, and today, he is making noise on a Hollywood scale. That guy is none other than Rocking Star Yash.

Right now, a poster mapping Yash's cinematic journey is going crazy viral on social media. It breaks down his career into three massive phases.

KGF: South India is my territory!

Toxic: India is my territory!

Ramayana: The world is my territory!