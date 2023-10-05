Salman Khan praises Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, says ‘Bache Bade Strong Ho Gaye Hai’

Salman Khan praised Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, for her efforts to raise awareness about mental health. Taking to the Instagram story, Salman wrote, “Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samajhdaar bhi…. Loved it..god bless u beta..”

Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, have a daughter named Ira. A few years ago, she established the Agastu Foundation to promote self-actualisation via body awareness workshops and training. Ira announced the establishment of this organisation in a social media post in 2021.

In the video clip, she said, “I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out.”

Ira had previously discussed her struggle with depression on social media in an effort to raise mental health awareness.

Ira has been open about her mental health challenges, and via the 'Agatsu Foundation,' she intends to assist others in need, particularly during these difficult times. Returning to Salman, he is preparing for the release of 'Tiger 3', where he co-stars with Katrina Kaif. The trailer for the film will be released on October 16.

Salman recently posted a video to Instagram with the comment, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi." #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 will be released in theatres this Diwali. "It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."Tiger is in danger after being falsely identified as Enemy Number One, according to 'Tiger Ka Message'! The trailer establishes the narrative of the film, which depicts Tiger embarking on a life-threatening journey to hunt down his adversaries in this angry action movie. Tiger is determined to clear his name for his nation and family, and he will stop at nothing.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Diwali 2023.