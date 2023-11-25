Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite for an action film? Here's what we know

Salman Khan and Karan Johar, who last worked together 25 years ago, have long been the subject of speculation regarding a potential collaboration.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar, long rumored to collaborate on various projects, have finally sealed a cinematic reunion after 25 years. The acclaimed actor has recently disclosed the title of their forthcoming venture, which is named "The Bull." Shedding light on his upcoming projects in an interview with Zoom, Salman Khan shared, “I am doing a film called [The] Bull. Then Dabangg will come, Kick will come, Sooraj’s [Bharjatya] film will come. 3-4 films are coming.” The revelation marks the end of prolonged speculation surrounding their collaborative efforts.

The much-anticipated film is set to reunite Salman Khan and Karan Johar, their last joint venture dating back to the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' The directorial project helmed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is believed to feature Salman Khan in the role of a paramilitary officer embarking on a riveting and action-packed mission as per Bollywood Hungama. This collaboration has stirred considerable excitement among fans, especially given the intriguing plotline involving a dedicated paramilitary officer.

A source closely associated with the film's development told Pinkvilla, “This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months… Some massive never-explored action blocks have been planned for this one.”

The insider also revealed “[It is] touted to be the biggest release of 2024 and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping the benefit of the prolonged holiday period. Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training,”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan basks in the success of his recent blockbuster, Tiger 3, which features Katrina Kaif in a leading role. The actor's cinematic journey continues to captivate audiences, and the anticipation surrounding "The Bull" adds another layer of excitement to his illustrious career.

