Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite for an action film? Here's what we know

    Salman Khan and Karan Johar, who last worked together 25 years ago, have long been the subject of speculation regarding a potential collaboration.

    Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite for an action film? Here's what we know SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Salman Khan and Karan Johar, long rumored to collaborate on various projects, have finally sealed a cinematic reunion after 25 years. The acclaimed actor has recently disclosed the title of their forthcoming venture, which is named "The Bull." Shedding light on his upcoming projects in an interview with Zoom, Salman Khan shared, “I am doing a film called [The] Bull. Then Dabangg will come, Kick will come, Sooraj’s [Bharjatya] film will come. 3-4 films are coming.”  The revelation marks the end of prolonged speculation surrounding their collaborative efforts.

    The much-anticipated film is set to reunite Salman Khan and Karan Johar, their last joint venture dating back to the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' The directorial project helmed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is believed to feature Salman Khan in the role of a paramilitary officer embarking on a riveting and action-packed mission as per Bollywood Hungama. This collaboration has stirred considerable excitement among fans, especially given the intriguing plotline involving a dedicated paramilitary officer.

    A source closely associated with the film's development told Pinkvilla,  “This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months… Some massive never-explored action blocks have been planned for this one.”

    The insider also revealed “[It is] touted to be the biggest release of 2024 and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping the benefit of the prolonged holiday period. Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training,”

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan basks in the success of his recent blockbuster, Tiger 3, which features Katrina Kaif in a leading role. The actor's cinematic journey continues to captivate audiences, and the anticipation surrounding "The Bull" adds another layer of excitement to his illustrious career.

    ALSO READ: Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan SHG

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced SHG

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason RKK

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..." SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..."

    Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome baby girl via surrogacy, name her 'London' RKK

    Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome baby girl via surrogacy, name her 'London'

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week vkp

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    'The Railway Men': 6 reasons to watch the real-life based drama series RKK

    'The Railway Men': 6 reasons to watch the real-life based drama series

    Tamil Nadu rains Schools in Chennai other areas shut due to heavy rainfall gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, other areas shut due to heavy rainfall

    PM Modi takes flight in homegrown Tejas fighter in Bengaluru

    PM Modi takes a sortie in homegrown Tejas fighter jet (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon