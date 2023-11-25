Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced

Rishab Shetty's blockbuster 'Kantara' unveils the name of epic prequel, with pan-world release and first look announcement.

After the superhit release of Rishab Shetty's "Kantara," fans were thrilled to learn about the prequel, now officially named 'Kantara Chapter 1.' Hombale Films made the grand announcement with a stunning poster and shared that the first look of the film would be revealed on November 27.

Excitingly, "Kantara Chapter 1" is not limited to one language; it's set for a "Pan-World" release, covering Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. The film's kick-off will be celebrated with the Muhurat Pooja on November 27, where a spectacular set is being built. Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the entire cast and crew will join the event. Following this, filming begins in December, and more cast announcements are expected soon.

The first part of "Kantara" premiered in September 2022, featuring Rishab Shetty as the lead actor, writer, and director. The film received praise from various quarters, and at the box office, it raked in an impressive sum of over Rs 450 crore.

Looking ahead to "Kantara 2," Rishab Shetty shared earlier this year that what audiences saw was the second part, and the upcoming release would be the prequel. Thanking everyone for the love and support, he announced the eagerly awaited Part 1, scheduled for release next year.

