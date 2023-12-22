Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Salaar LEAKED: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other Torront sites

    Salaar Full Movie Leaked Online: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film by Prashanth Neel is out in HD for free download a few hours after theatrical release on December 22.

    Salaar LEAKED: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torront sites
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Prabhas' newest film, Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, is breaking box office records on its first day of release. The film is full of goosebumps, and delighted fans are celebrating the long-awaited achievement of their Darling Rebel heroine.

    Salaar's steadfast fans is so confident in the film's release that they began celebrating even before the film's benefit event began at 1 a.m. on December 22. Some venues in the two Telugu-speaking states have seen unprecedented crowds for the Prabhas-starrer.

    Unfortunately, the movie Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire, which was eagerly anticipated and awaited by fans to enjoy the finest theatrical experience that director Prashanth Neel gives via his cinematic universe, couldn't escape the piracy mafia. The film was pirated within hours of its international theatrical debut. This actioner's whole text was duplicated and turned into links that were shared online with numerous criminal websites. These URLs are spreading like wildfire on social media, allowing people to watch and download Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire.

    Also Read: Neru Malayalam movie: 6 reasons to watch Mohanlal, Priyamani's film

    The first part of Salaar: Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, Madhu Guruswamy, Saptagiri, Prudhvi Raj, Jhansi, Brahmaji, Naga Mahesh, Dubbaka Bhaskar Rao, and Gemini Suresh among other in key roles.

    Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films produced the film on a budget of around Rs 250 Crore. Bhuvan Gowda operated the camera, while Ujwal Kulkarni edited the film. Ravi Basrur composed the film's soundtrack and background score.

    Also Read: Malayalam actor Mohanlal responds to being called 'last of the superstars

     

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
