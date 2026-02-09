JJ Valaya showcased 'The Valaya Man: East' at FDCI India's Men's Weekend in Jaipur, focusing on enduring luxury fashion. The designer spoke on creating clothes that last for generations, moving away from the fast-fashion trend.

Ace designer JJ Valaya presented his men's collection The Valaya Man: East during FDCI India's Men's Weekend in Jaipur. The show took place at Diggi Palace and shifted the focus back to design, craft, and long-lasting fashion, rather than quick trends. After the show, Valaya spoke to ANI about his belief in luxury fashion that lasts for years, sharing experiences about how his work is never about fast fashion but about clothes that can be worn again and again.

Valaya on Enduring Luxury Fashion

Talking about the "luxury trade" and how creations must "endure," Valaya said, "When you're in the luxury trade, whatever you create must endure. It cannot be fast fashion. It can be something relevant today, but next year, you won't look at it the same way." He further spoke about long-time clients and how his clothes continue to stay relevant across generations.

Sharing how such moments keep him inspired, the designer said these stories make him believe even more in his work. "So, we've always believed in that. And that's why, today, I have clients--patrons of Oz--who've dressed in our clothes 30 years ago, and now they're coming back with garments we made for them then, and their children want to wear them now." "These kinds of stories are so interesting and make me believe even further in what I do and create."

The Valaya Man: East Collection

The Valaya Man: East showcased a calm and mature side of menswear. The collection featured soft silhouettes, kimono-style layers, and fine details. The designs drew inspiration from royal roots but were presented in a simple and global style.

FDCI India's Men's Weekend

The fashion event was organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. This year also marked the first partnership between FDCI and Glenfiddich as the title sponsor. (ANI)