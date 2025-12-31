The cast of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' including Shilpa Shinde, Aasif Shaikh, and Rohitashv Gour, extended warm New Year wishes to their fans. Shilpa Shinde greeted in her iconic 'Angoori Bhabhi' style with her catchphrase 'Sahi pakde hai!'.

With the New Year just hours away, the cast of the popular television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! joined in the celebrations by sending warm wishes to fans who have welcomed them into their homes year after year.

Cast Extends New Year Greetings

Shilpa Shinde, who recently returned to the show as 'Angoori Bhabhi' after nearly a decade, stayed true to her iconic character. Speaking to ANI, she greeted fans in Angoori's signature style, complete with her popular catchphrase, "Sahi pakde hai!" (Correctly caught!) Shilpa Shinde said, "your Bhabhi ji wishes you all a very happy New Year. Sahi pakde hai.!"

Aasif Shaikh, who plays the ever-popular Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, shared a simple and heartfelt message for his fans, wishing everyone happiness and positivity in the year ahead. "I wish you a very, very happy New Year. From my side, heartfelt New Year wishes to all my fans," Shaikh added.

Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari, also extended New Year wishes, hoping the coming year brings good times for viewers across the country. His message echoed the familiar tone that fans associate with his character. "I, Manmohan Tiwari, wish you all a very Happy New Year. May this year be very good for all of you," Gour said.

Vidisha Shrivastava, who plays Anita Bhabhi, rounded off the greetings with a cheerful message, sending love and festive wishes to audiences who continue to support the show.

Fresh Chapter with 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! 2.0'

The New Year greetings come close on the heels of the launch of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! 2.0, which premiered on December 22. The updated version of the popular comedy airs on &TV and ZEE5 from Monday to Friday, marking a fresh chapter for the long-running show. (ANI)