Netflix’s Saare Jahan Se Accha stars Pratik Gandhi as a RAW agent racing to stop a nuclear threat, set against the tense backdrop of 1970s India-Pakistan relations.

The official trailer for Pratik Gandhi starrer espionage thriller series 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' has been released. Netflix India unveiled the trailer on Monday giving a broader glimpse into the high-octane drama and a possible nuclear conflict that unfolds between India and Pakistan.

The trailer opens to show Pratik Gandhi's Vishnu Shankar, a RAW agent being posted to the neighbouring country to bring a stop to Pakistan's nuclear activities.

As Vishnu enters deeper into Pakistan's diplomatic affairs, he comes face-to-face with ISI agent Murtaza Mallik (Sunny Hinduja). With every calculated move, Vishnu Shankar's activities also appear to be monitored by the enemies.

Besides Gandhi and Hinduja, Tillotama Shome, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni also appear in promising roles. Created by Gaurav Shukla, the Netflix drama promises to bring the "silent wars" of the intelligence officers, the spies, aka the "unsung heroes."

"Set in the volatile 1970s, when a single move could tip the balance of power and trigger a global nuclear war, Saare Jahan Se Accha unfolds as India's R&AW and Pakistan's ISI clash in a deadly game of strategy. Vishnu must outwit ISI agent Murtaza Mallik in a race against time to prevent a major catastrophe," the official synopsis reads.

Speaking about his character, Pratik Gandhi said, "What drew me in was the intensity beneath the stillness and the emotional toll of being invisible, yet fighting for India," in a statement.

The announcement video was released in July this year, showing Pratik Gandhi's character secretly collecting information for the country's safety.

For a spy, every little detail is important. The success or failure of our mission depends on it. Our target is the enemy country and the goal? To enter their backyard and stop them from becoming a nuclear power. We can't afford to miss anything. Morse codes, numbers, phone calls, transactions, dates. This Independence Day, our mission is clear. We have to keep India one step ahead of the enemy," he said in the video.

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' will be released on August 13 on Netflix. (ANI)