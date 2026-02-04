Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in 'Mayday,' a new action-comedy for Apple TV+. Reynolds plays a US pilot stranded in Russia who forms an unlikely bond with a former KGB agent (Branagh). The film premieres on September 4.

'Mayday': Plot and First Look

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh have teamed up for a new action comedy film titled 'Mayday.' On Tuesday evening, Apple TV+ shared the first look image from the movie during its press event in Santa Monica along with the release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the movie, which is described as an action-packed buddy comedy with a spy twist, Reynolds plays U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy "Assassin" Kelly. He is sent on a secret mission into Russian land during the Cold War. Things go wrong, and Troy is left stuck behind enemy lines. He is then found by Nikolai Ustinov, played by Kenneth Branagh, a former KGB agent who strangely loves American culture. At first, Troy thinks he is in serious trouble. But instead of turning him in, Nikolai forms an unexpected bond with him. The two men try to work together to survive and find a way out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Cast and Crew

The film also stars Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse. 'Mayday' is written, directed and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who earlier made Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The film is made by Skydance Media as part of its deal with Apple. Ryan Reynolds is also an executive producer on the project. He was last seen in Deadpool & Wolverine. Kenneth Branagh has been busy directing films like Belfast, Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice, and he also appeared in Oppenheimer.

Release Date

'Mayday' will premiere on September 4 on Apple TV+.