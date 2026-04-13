Actors Ruby Modine and Richard Harmon are set to lead the upcoming horror-thriller 'A Most Delightful Game'. Directed by Boman Modine, the 1980s-set film is currently shooting in British Columbia and also features actress Karin Konoval.

Actors Ruby Modine and Richard Harmon will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming horror-thriller 'A Most Delightful Game'. The film's shooting is currently underway in British Columbia, Canada.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karin Konoval ("The Planet of the Apes" trilogy, "The X-Files") has also come on board for the feature, which comes from Lazy Sunday and 10/09 Films, as per Variety.

Boman Modine Makes Theatrical Directorial Debut

"A Most Delightful Game" marks the theatrical directorial debut of Boman Modine, the Emmy-nominated director, writer, and producer whose work has been recognized with the Breath of Life Award and nominations at the Oldenburg Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival. His previous directing credits include the short "Merry Xmas" (starring Dick Van Dyke) and the Daytime Emmy-nominated series "Dark/Web," which streamed on Amazon Prime.

An 80s-Set Horror Story

Set in the 1980s, "A Most Delightful Game" follows a young woman's quest for answers about her sister's tragic passing, leading her to a death-plagued highway where she must confront an unknown evil.

Creative Team Behind the Screenplay

The screenplay was written by Cynthia Mersten, with Boman Modine serving as co-writer. Known for her work in the horror genre, Mersten's screenplays have been recognized at festivals including the Austin Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival, and Flickers' Rhode Island.