After Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, contestant Rubina Dilaik shared an emotional post thanking host Rohit Shetty. She praised him as a mentor and guide, crediting his encouragement for her return to the show's latest season.

Rubina Dilaik's Heartfelt Tribute to Rohit Shetty

As the latest season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has concluded its run, with Avinash Mishra taking home the winner’s trophy, actor Rubina Dilaik penned her thoughts and expressed gratitude to host Rohit Shetty.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rubina noted that the action director left a major mark on her life personally. “There are people you meet professionally, and then there are people who leave a mark on you personally. Rohit Shetty sir, you have been that person for me. You’ve been so much more than the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. You’ve been a mentor, a constant source of encouragement, and someone whose words and belief have genuinely made a difference to me,” she wrote.

Rubina praised Rohit Shetty’s warmth and personal effort in every interaction, making people feel seen, supported and capable of more than they believe they can do.

“If I’m being completely honest, you were one of the biggest reasons I came back for another season. Your encouragement, your guidance and the faith you showed in me made me want to take that leap again. I’ll always be deeply grateful for everything you’ve done—not just for the show, but for me personally. Khatron Ke Khiladi wouldn’t be what it is without the heart, energy and leadership you bring to it,” she added.

She called Shetty “one of the finest hosts Indian television has ever seen, but more importantly, a wonderful mentor and an even more wonderful human being.”

In her post, Rubina Dilaik shared a carousel of pictures, capturing her journey with the action filmmaker on the reality television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Season Finale and Winner

On Sunday, Avinash Mishra emerged as the winner of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor became teary-eyed while accepting the trophy from the host Rohit Shetty. The stunt-based reality show, which was off air last year, made its much-awaited return after a two-year gap. Hosted by action star Rohit Shetty, the season concluded with Avinash lifting the trophy, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Season Highlights and Contestants

Shot against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town, Season 15 introduced the exciting ‘Champions vs. Challengers’ format, bringing seasoned franchise veterans face-to-face with a new generation of contestants. The season featured a series of terrifying machine-based stunts, the much-talked-about ‘Pain Auction’ task, and ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’, which introduced fresh challenges throughout the competition and kept audiences hooked. The 15th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ features returning contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin. New contestants on the show included Avinash Mishra, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan. (ANI)