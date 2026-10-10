The Mumbai apartment of Sara Ali Khan presents an example of a style that combines traditional family values, a personal touch and elegance. The young actress lives in the flat in Juhu along with her mother – Amrita Singh and brother - Ibrahim Ali Khan. Despite the fact that the background of the actress' family is related to royality, the interior of the flat looks stylish thanks to cozy atmosphere and bright interior details.

Below there are three interesting rooms from the Juhu home of Sara Ali Khan.