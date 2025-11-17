Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have won the entertainment show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. In a statement, the couple expressed their joy, calling the victory 'extremely special' and a result of the love they received from viewers.

A popular entertainment show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' has come to an end, with star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla taking home the winner's trophy.

'Winning this trophy is extremely special'

Elated about their victory, Rubina and Abhinav, jointly in a press note said, "Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we're far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it's the result of all the love we've received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun."

The couple added, "We want to thank COLORS and the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma'am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance. And to the audience, thank you for pampering us like we're your own family. If there's one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it's this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest."

Show's Hosts and Contestants

The show also featured Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Singh, Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya, Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani. Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui served as the hosts on the show.