    'RRR is a sick movie', says 'Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel; actress shares her review on Twitter

    Nathalie Emmanuel, widely known for her role in Game of Thrones, recently offered her thoughts on SS Rajamouli's RRR. Nathalie also lauded Alia Bhatt for her depiction of Seetha.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Nathalie Emmanuel, a Game of Thrones actor, offered her thoughts on SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actress resorted to Twitter to call the film "sick." She quickly explained that she meant it as praise. Nathalie also praised Alia Bhatt for depicting Seetha and complimented the entire cast. Her evaluation comes as RRR prepares for the Oscars in 2023.

    “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise," she tweeted. “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers… Also the dance off (between Jr NTR and Ram Charan) …. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman," she added.

    Nathalie went on to thank everyone involved in the action sequences, including stunt coordinator King Solomon and Ally Jenny. “Sick as in GREAT btw," she clarified.

    The film has been submitted for Oscar 2023 nomination consideration in 14 categories, including Best Actor and Best Picture. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the best song category.

    Meanwhile, the RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Aside from that, the film has received five Critics Choice Award nominations. Prior to this, RRR's music director, MM Keeravani, won the prize for Best Music Score at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, defeating Pawe Mykietyn for EO.

    About RRR: 
    RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film is set in the 1920s, when India was ruled by the British. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also play important parts in the film. The film grossed almost Rs 1200 crore at the box office globally.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 9:00 AM IST
