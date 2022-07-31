Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this

    In addition to outlining his grievance with Netflix over RRR, SS Rajamouli made it clear that he holds the OTT service in the utmost appreciation for making it available to people worldwide.

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    SS Rajamouli is the epitome of a director. With Baahubali, he made Indian films more widely known in the film world. His most recent picture, RRR, also enjoys success abroad and is a favourite among Western movie stars. Now that he's met the Russo Brothers, a Hollywood filmmaker combo, Rajamouli has spoken out about a Netflix grievance.

    Rajamouli said, "First of all, I am truly furious with Netflix since they took only the Hindi version, not the other four," during the conversation. I do, therefore, have a grievance against them. The second point is that, yeah, I was taken aback by the response from the west.

    Also Read: Hotness Alert: Malaika Arora personifies 'sex appeal' in sheer ivory saree (pictures)

    A good narrative is a good story for everyone, he said. But I didn't think I could produce movies that appealed to Western tastes. I had never trusted myself. Therefore, as soon as it was released on Netflix, viewers began to watch it, word of mouth began to spread, and critics began to give it favourable reviews.

    He added clarification and said, "Yes, I was extremely, incredibly startled. I'm also really grateful to Netflix. Without Netflix, it would not have been conceivable. I respect them greatly for that."

    Also Read: Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Following the interaction, Russo Brothers tweeted, “Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…" to which the RRR director replied, “The honour and pleasure are mines.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft."

    One of the biggest movies released in 2022 was RRR, which made Rs 1200 crore globally and smashed multiple box office records. The movie debuted in March and included subtitles in 15 languages, quickly rose to the top of the list of Indian movies on Netflix after being seen for more than 47 million hours globally.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata RBA

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata

    Pictures and video: Rajinikanth celebrated 'Rocketry' success with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at his Chennai home RBA

    Pictures and video: Rajinikanth celebrated 'Rocketry' success with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at his home

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai RBA

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts RBA

    Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts

    Recent Stories

    DFL-Supercup 2022: This is my dream, looking forward to more titles - Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich success against RB Leipzig-ayh

    DFL-Supercup 2022: 'This is my dream, looking forward to more titles' - Mane after Bayern success

    Mahindra Scorpio N clocks over 1 lakh bookings worth Rs 18,000 crore in 30 minutes gcw

    Mahindra Scorpio-N clocks over 1 lakh bookings, worth Rs 18,000 crore, in 30 minutes

    Pay any outstanding power bills PM Modi urges states for swift action gcw

    Pay any outstanding power bills: PM Modi urges states for swift action

    football laliga Did Barcelona consider signing manchester united Cristiano Ronaldo Joan Laporta breaks his silence snt

    Did Barcelona consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Joan Laporta breaks his silence

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon