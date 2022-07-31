RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this

In addition to outlining his grievance with Netflix over RRR, SS Rajamouli made it clear that he holds the OTT service in the utmost appreciation for making it available to people worldwide.

SS Rajamouli is the epitome of a director. With Baahubali, he made Indian films more widely known in the film world. His most recent picture, RRR, also enjoys success abroad and is a favourite among Western movie stars. Now that he's met the Russo Brothers, a Hollywood filmmaker combo, Rajamouli has spoken out about a Netflix grievance.

Rajamouli said, "First of all, I am truly furious with Netflix since they took only the Hindi version, not the other four," during the conversation. I do, therefore, have a grievance against them. The second point is that, yeah, I was taken aback by the response from the west.

A good narrative is a good story for everyone, he said. But I didn't think I could produce movies that appealed to Western tastes. I had never trusted myself. Therefore, as soon as it was released on Netflix, viewers began to watch it, word of mouth began to spread, and critics began to give it favourable reviews.

He added clarification and said, "Yes, I was extremely, incredibly startled. I'm also really grateful to Netflix. Without Netflix, it would not have been conceivable. I respect them greatly for that."

Following the interaction, Russo Brothers tweeted, “Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…" to which the RRR director replied, “The honour and pleasure are mines.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft."

One of the biggest movies released in 2022 was RRR, which made Rs 1200 crore globally and smashed multiple box office records. The movie debuted in March and included subtitles in 15 languages, quickly rose to the top of the list of Indian movies on Netflix after being seen for more than 47 million hours globally.