A Mumbai court has sent all five accused arrested in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence to six days of police custody. The court cited a criminal conspiracy and the need for a detailed joint interrogation.

All five accused arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence have been sent to six days of police custody by Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court).

This came after the Mumbai Police arrested four individuals on February 1, shortly after the assailants fired four rounds outside Shetty's residence. They were sent to police custody. The fifth accused was arrested on Thursday and was produced before the court alongside the other accused in the matter.

Court Remands Accused for Detailed Investigation

After the hearing, the judge remanded them to police till February 11, 2026, citing the seriousness of the offence and a criminal conspiracy. The judge also observed the need for a detailed investigation and a joint interrogation, mandating the custody of the five accused.

Police Uncover Conspiracy Details

During the hearing, the police informed the court that a social media post had claimed responsibility for the incident. The accused used to communicate by using the Signal app to maintain secrecy, the police said, further adding that they have been looking for more deleted chats with Shubham Lonkar.

The police requested for maximum custody of the four individuals previously arrested and a 10-day custody for the fifth accused Asaram Fasle alias Babu.

Defense Arguments

Appearing for the first accused, his lawyer argued that he was not present at the spot when the incident happened and that he was arrested on the basis of circumstantial evidence. He also stated that there is no established link between the accused and Shubham Lonkar.

The advocate appearing for the three other accused sought judicial custody for them, submitting that the police had found no involvement beyond their alleged role in providing the vehicle.

Weapon Supplier Arrested

Notably, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell arrested one more accused in connection with the firing incident on Thursday.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house.

"The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing," the police said.

Prior to this, four people were arrested in connection with the case.