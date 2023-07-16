Karan Johar refers to ‘lineage benefit’ in note penned to Shanaya Kapoor after she bags Mohanlal's Vrushabha

For Shanaya Kapoor, who will be making her feature debut with Mohanlal's Vrushabha, Karan Johar wrote a lengthy letter on Saturday. The parents of Shanaya are Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya's first project was allegedly secured through nepotism in the industry, according to claims made by Karan Johar, who was originally going to introduce her with his movie Bedhadak. Karan wrote: "Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion…. This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much"

Ekta Kapoor also wrote: “It was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 and now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her panIndia journey with this spectacle @shanayakapoor02 It’s Official Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her pan India debut in legendary star Mohanlal’s epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA.”

He also voiced his appreciation for Ektaa Kapoor and his faith in the movie. The phrase "And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come" drew the attention of online users, though. Internet users can't help but worry what the director is hiding. Responding to Karan, Shanaya Kapoor commented, “I love you thank you for always having my back and I can’t wait.” Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor responded in the comments section as well. Nanda Kishore is the director of the movie Vrushabha, which was produced jointly by Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and AVS Studios. The movie's producers are Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for Balaji Telefilms, Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies) for AVS, and Varun Mathur for Connekkt Media.

