Veteran writer Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, along with other family members and friends like Sanjay Dutt, were seen arriving to check on his condition.

Family, Friends Rush to Hospital

Family members of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, after the 90-year-old was admitted on Tuesday. In visuals from the hospital, many including Salim Khan's son, superstar Salman Khan, his wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan, his wife Shhura Khan, and daughters Alvira and Arpita among others arrived to check on his health condition.

Arbaaz's son, Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan were also spotted at the hospital, as they dropped by to visit their grandfather. Helen was also captured arriving at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Apart from family, friends from the industry including actor Sanjay Dutt and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar were snapped at the hospital in the evening.

Hospital Issues Statement on Health

As per a statement issued by Dr Jalil Parkar, Lilavati Hospital, "Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care."

"He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," the statement added. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

For further updates on the 90-year-old Salim Khan's health condition, a press briefing will be held on Wednesday, February 18, subject to the consent of the family, while strictly upholding the confidentiality of the patient, the hospital informed. The exact medical reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family, and further updates on his condition are awaited. (ANI)