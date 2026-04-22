Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh wished Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on their anniversary. Riteish also penned a heartfelt note thanking Abhishek for attending the 'Raja Shivaji' trailer launch on his and Aishwarya's special day.

Riteish and Genelia's Heartfelt Anniversary Wish

Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh dropped a heartfelt anniversary wish for their "Vahina-Dada" (Sister-in-law and Brother) - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to her Instagram story, Genelia shared a candid video from the trailer launch of 'Raja Shivaji' and wrote, "Happy anniversary to Vahini @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) and broman @bachchan - we love you immensely." In the video, Genelia and Riteish could be seen joyfully embracing Abhishek Bachchan and sharing their wishes.

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Riteish Deshmukh reshared the post on his Instagram story, further thanking Abhishek for showing up at the trailer launch on his anniversary. "@bachchan I admire you and look up to you and I want to learn from you every single day - Yesterday was your anniversary but you still showed up for us and the most beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb let you do this, on a day that's yours together is just something else. I will always be eternally grateful. Happy Anniversary Vahini-Dada."

Aishwarya and Abhishek's Anniversary Celebration

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked 19 years of marriage on April 20, and the special occasion was celebrated with an adorable family post shared by Aishwarya on social media. The actor posted a series of family pictures with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In one picture, the three were seen posing next to a beautiful bouquet. Another photo showed them smiling together for the camera. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) Aishwarya looked elegant in a white outfit paired with her signature red lipstick and open hair. Abhishek looked stylish in blue ethnic wear.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's Journey Together

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. They later welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

The couple has also shared screen space in several films over the years, including 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Dhoom 2', 'Guru', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Sarkar Raj' and 'Raavan'. Their on-screen pairing has always been loved by audiences.

On The Work Front: 'Raja Shivaji'

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji'. While Riteish steps in as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale. Among others taking up key roles are Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani. 'Raja Shivaji' is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)