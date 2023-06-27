Rishi Sunak's reception in India-UK week: Sonam Kapoor receives invitation, to represent India at event

Actress and fashion symbol Sonam Kapoor has been invited to the UK-India week. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, will host this reception at his apartment and workplace.

The IGF's signature event, UK-India Week, will return in 2023 for a fifth time. This weeklong programme aims to celebrate and fortify the two nations' historic alliance by giving a platform to important subjects like politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. In order to represent India and its cultural influence on the world stage, Sonam Kapoor will travel to the UK to celebrate the UK-India week 2023. The actress has been invited by United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The reception will be hosted by Rishi Sunak at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street.

There is no disputing that Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista. The actress, who is among the most well-known and adored in Bollywood, has stepped away from the big screen in recent years due to motherhood. The actress continues to post glimpses of her good times with her baby Vayu while she and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently living in London.

WORK FORNT: Sonam Kapoor will next be seen at work in Blind. JioCinema will exclusively stream the movie there. Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey are also featured in the Shoma Makhija-directed movie. The OTT platform will debut it on July 7, 2023.