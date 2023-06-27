Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak's reception in India-UK week: Sonam Kapoor receives invitation, to represent India at event

    Actress and fashion symbol Sonam Kapoor has been invited to the UK-India week. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, will host this reception at his apartment and workplace.
     

    Rishi Sunak's reception in India-UK week: Sonam Kapoor receives invitation, to represent India at event ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 9:01 PM IST

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has invited Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor to his reception during UK-India week. 2023 The UK Prime Minister will host the reception at his official home and workplace. It is a component of UK-India Week, the main event of the India Global Forum, which runs from June 26 to June 30 in London.The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Mr. Rishi Sunak, has invited Sonam Kapoor, an international icon of Indian fashion, to his reception in honour of UK-India Week 2023. The reception is held at Rishi's official apartment and office at 10 Downing Street and is a part of UK-India week, the premier event of the India Global Forum, which runs from June 26 to June 30 in London.

    The IGF's signature event, UK-India Week, will return in 2023 for a fifth time. This weeklong programme aims to celebrate and fortify the two nations' historic alliance by giving a platform to important subjects like politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. In order to represent India and its cultural influence on the world stage, Sonam Kapoor will travel to the UK to celebrate the UK-India week 2023. The actress has been invited by United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The reception will be hosted by Rishi Sunak at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street.

    There is no disputing that Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista. The actress, who is among the most well-known and adored in Bollywood, has stepped away from the big screen in recent years due to motherhood. The actress continues to post glimpses of her good times with her baby Vayu while she and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently living in London. 

    WORK FORNT: Sonam Kapoor will next be seen at work in Blind. JioCinema will exclusively stream the movie there. Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey are also featured in the Shoma Makhija-directed movie. The OTT platform will debut it on July 7, 2023.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 9:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Subhashree Ganguly pregnant again? Actress's post with husband Raj Chakraborty hint at same ADC

    Subhashree Ganguly pregnant again? Actress's post with husband Raj Chakraborty hint at same

    Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board

    Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board

    Super Singer Season 9: Aruna Ravindran Emerges triumphant, bags Rs 60 lakh worth apartment ATG

    Super Singer Season 9: Aruna Ravindran Emerges triumphant, bags Rs 60 lakh worth apartment

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan enjoy vacation in London, share photos of breakfast with Jeh, Taimur ADC

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy vacation in London, share photos of breakfast with Jeh, Taimur

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares ATG

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares

    Recent Stories

    Subhashree Ganguly pregnant again? Actress's post with husband Raj Chakraborty hint at same ADC

    Subhashree Ganguly pregnant again? Actress's post with husband Raj Chakraborty hint at same

    India to Egypt 6 places across the world with grand Eid celebrations (MAH)

    India to Egypt: 6 places across the world with grand Eid celebrations

    ODI World Cup 2023: History of India vs Pakistan at the showpiece event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: History of India vs Pakistan at the showpiece even

    Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board

    Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer receives great accolades from censor board

    UP lady cop's 'Swades moment' lights up old woman's life (WATCH)

    UP lady cop's 'Swades moment' lights up old woman's life (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon