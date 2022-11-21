Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela link-up: Here's what Shubman Gill has to say about the controversial couple

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill spills the beans on Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela Link-Up and more at the Punjabi chat show.

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela's alleged romance was the subject of countless internet memes. The Indian cricketer and Bollywood actress became the buzz of the town after trading insults in cryptic social media messages.

During an interview, Urvashi's comments regarding a certain "Mr RP" set off a chain of contentious Instagram posts and Instagram stories from both personalities. Shubman Gill, Pant's colleague who just appeared on a chat programme, has cleared the situation.

Shubman was asked to explain the Urvashi-Rishabh incident in the Punjabi talk programme Dil Diyan Gallan, presented by Sonam Bajwa. The cricket player replied that Rishabh's end had nothing to say. "His attention is not diverted by her activities. Shubman said, "Urvashi wants someone to tease

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela disclosed that a particular "Mr RP" waited to see her during an event in New Delhi and also left between 16 and 17 unanswered calls. Then, in response to the interview, Rishabh criticised Urvashi for relying on his notoriety. It's funny how individuals fabricate stories during interviews to gain attention and gain a small amount of fame. Sadly, some people have such a craving for name recognition. May God bless them, the 25-year-old cricketer said in a message that has since been removed.

The actress didn't hesitate to applaud in response to Rishabh Pant either. Urvashi stated, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball," in an Instagram story. Raksha Bandhan Mubarak to you, little child dear. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone.

However, Urvashi has disclosed that the "RP" episode was a promotional technique for a gaming website following the rumoured link-up.