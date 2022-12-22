Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara to get a second installment, confirms producer Vijay Kirangandur

While 2022 was a mixed year for many in the Bollywood industry, this has not been the scenario for Rishab Shetty. A piece of exciting news for the die-hard fans of Rishab Shetty is finally here. Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara confirmed to get a second installment soon by producer Vijay Kirangandur.

The prominent and renowned Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is known for his critical and commercial blockbuster Kantara: A Legend, which shook the Indian cinema in 2022. Rishab has directed and also acted as the main lead in the film. Kantara is about traditional Bhoota Kola katha that is an integral part, of Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and folklore.

Written and directed by nuanced filmmaker and star Rishab Shetty, Kantara has become one of the most loved films released in 2022. It has emerged as one of the second highest-grossing Kannada films in the Kollywood industry. With the massive commercial success, the action thriller earned immensely positive reviews from the cine-goers. The movie received nationwide love and applause. Kantara created waves all over India. The biggest of Bollywood stars and Tollywood actors applauded Kantara and Shetty's brilliant performance as a protagonist and director. Now, producer Vijay Kiragandur has dropped an exciting update on the second part of Kantara.

In a recent candid interaction with a renowned Indian wire news agency, Vijay Kirangandur, the founder of Hombale Films, which bankrolled Kantara: A Legend, has finally given a piece of thrilling news. The producer has ended the anticipation of the fans and confirmed that a second installment is on the cards for Rishab Shetty starrer pan-Indian hit Kantara. According to the producer, it is possible that the film can either get a prequel or a sequel. The producer said, "Rishab is traveling. Once he comes back, we will discuss what we want to make - a prequel or a sequel."

He also shared that Kantara 2 might not be their next film. Vijay shed light on the same and added, "We will have something on cards in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2. But there is no timeline. We will have something on the cards in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2, but there is no timeline."

For those unaware, in 2022, Rishab Shetty collaborated with the Hombale Films banner, and brought to Indian screens the highly anticipated divine drama film Kantara: A Legend. Kantara broke all the records and benchmarks created by many films, and became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Initially, the film released in the Kannada language. But after receiving many rave and critically acclaimed reviews at the box office, Kantara became a pan-Indian film. The film, was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages in theatres all across our country.