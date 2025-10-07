Step inside Rishab Shetty’s Rs 12-crore Udupi mansion where tradition meets technology. From Bhoota Kola chants and a 300-kg Tulsi katta to a high-tech home theatre, explore the actor-filmmaker’s unique coastal home.

After the phenomenal success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s magnificent mansion in Kundapura, Udupi, has become a talking point across Karnataka and beyond. Built on ancestral land and estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 crore, this stunning coastal home reflects a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation , a tribute to Shetty’s deep-rooted cultural ethos and creative flair.

From a brass-studded teakwood entrance to an eerie tech corner that plays the iconic Bhoota Kola chant from Kantara, the house is every bit as enchanting as the film that made him a global name.

A Celebration Of Heritage And Modern Craftsmanship

Nestled in the scenic Udupi district, the sprawling residence is reportedly built on land that once belonged to Rishab Shetty’s great-granduncle. The main door, made from Burma teak and adorned with brass studs, sets the tone for what lies inside , a space where traditional aesthetics meet technological genius. Visitors are welcomed with the ring of a hand-pulled temple bell, adding an authentic spiritual touch to the entryway.

Inside, the house opens up to an airy atrium framed by four beautifully crafted corners. Each nook holds a piece of Rishab’s life and legacy, from traditional Yakshagana headgear and a cricket bat signed by Yuvraj Singh to the iconic rifle prop from Kantara.

A 300-kg granite Tulsi katta forms the heart of the courtyard, anchoring the home in old-world charm.

The Magical Corner That Echoes Bhoota Kola

Among the many attractions of this unique mansion, one element stands out for its mystique. As per reports, if a visitor stands on a particular black stone in the northeast corner for around seven seconds, the atmosphere transforms , the haunting Bhoota Kola chant from Kantara begins to play, filling the room with reverence and awe. It’s a feature Rishab Shetty is said to proudly demonstrate to guests, blending spirituality, folklore, and smart design.

A Private Theatre Fit For A Filmmaker

No filmmaker’s home is complete without a screening room, and Shetty’s is no exception. The private mini-theatre is fitted with plush Italian leather recliners facing a colossal 150-inch retractable screen. The space glows under a chandelier crafted from reclaimed Mangalorean tiles, giving it a warm reddish hue. Backed by state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos sound and a high-end projector fondly nicknamed Seleyaraya (after the forest deity from Kantara), this home theatre is a filmmaker’s paradise.

Living Spaces Rich In Detail

Every corner of the mansion tells a story. The kitchen, for instance, boasts a gleaming black stone counter polished with homemade coconut oil , a nod to the family’s coastal roots and Sunday Kori Gassi tradition.

Upstairs, a loft library houses over 1,200 books spanning folklore, cinema, and even Stephen King thrillers, reflecting the actor’s eclectic tastes.

Security is no afterthought either. The home is fitted with facial-recognition cameras, and visitors are required to deposit their phones in brass lockers before entering. Guarding the property is Asksha, a retired coastal police dog. To add a playful touch, the WiFi password changes every month, always replaced with a new dialogue from Kantara.

Innovation Meets Serenity

Even the roof tiles have been numbered to track monsoon leaks, a testament to Rishab’s meticulous attention to detail. The mansion also features a special “Rain Room,” where the actor retreats to write and edit scripts while listening to the soothing sound of real thunder, staying connected to the natural rhythms that inspire his storytelling.

The Success Of Kantara: Chapter 1

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty continues to enjoy the roaring success of Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra. The prequel has been hailed for its grand visuals and powerful climax. According to trade reports, the film has already grossed approximately Rs 233 crore in India within just four days of release. With positive word-of-mouth and packed theatres, Kantara: Chapter 1 is poised to break more records in the days to come.