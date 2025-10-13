Kantara actor Rishab Shetty achieved pan-India fame after changing his name, crediting the move for his luck and success. From humble beginnings in Keradi, his journey to stardom is a tale of perseverance and destiny.

Bengaluru: Rishab Shetty, the Kannada film star who became a Pan-India sensation after the blockbuster Kantara, has an interesting story behind his name. Born as Prashanth Shetty in Keradi, Kundapur, Rishab was not particularly strong in academics, but he dreamt of making it big in films from a young age. Fascinated by theatre and inspired by iconic actors like Upendra, Rishab nurtured a passion for acting and directing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His journey to stardom, however, took a decisive turn when he changed his name from Prashanth to Rishab, following the advice of his astrologer father and a close friend. Today, he credits this change with bringing him unprecedented luck and success in his career.

Early Life and Struggles

Rishab Shetty was born on July 7 in the coastal town of Keradi, Kundapur. From childhood, he had a deep interest in drama and acting, but his academic performance was not remarkable. Despite this, he dreamt of becoming a film actor and director. His father, an astrologer by profession, played a pivotal role in guiding him through life and career decisions.

The Name Change That Changed His Life

In the early stages of his career, Rishab worked various odd jobs while struggling to find a breakthrough in the film industry. One day, his friend Prasad suggested that he should change his name to enhance his luck. Being born on the 7th day of the month, at 7 am, Rishab was convinced by his father to adopt a name starting with the letter 'R', inspired by legends like Rajkumar and Rajinikanth. Although sceptical at first, Rishab followed their advice and officially changed his name to Rishab Shetty, a decision he later credited with turning his fortunes around.

Early Films and Directorial Success

Rishab Shetty’s early career included acting in several films, but his first directorial venture, Ricky (2016), brought him moderate success. In the same year, his film Kirik Party was widely appreciated for its storytelling and direction. Later, he directed Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu (2018), which also received positive recognition, cementing his reputation as a talented filmmaker in the Kannada film industry.

Breakthrough with Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s real breakthrough came with Kantara, which won him the National Award and recognition at a Pan-India level. Following this, Kantara: Chapter 1 further heightened his career, with audiences and critics praising his performance and direction. Rishab has publicly stated that everything in his career improved after he changed his name, crediting the decision for his newfound luck and success.

From Prashanth Shetty of Keradi to Rishab Shetty, the National Award-winning director and actor, his journey exemplifies the impact of belief, perseverance, and timing. The strategic name change, combined with his dedication to cinema, has helped him achieve fame across India. Today, Rishab Shetty serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors and filmmakers, proving that sometimes, small changes can lead to monumental success.