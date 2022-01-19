RIP Andre Leon Talley: Vogue’s former editor-at-large dies at 73

Image: Getty Images

Vogue’s former creative director and fashion icon André Leon Talley passed away at a private hospital in New York on Wednesday. Tally was 73 years old. The cause of Andre Leon Talley’s death has not yet been ascertained. Tally was a driving force in the success of Vogue. He served the fashion magazine as its creative director as well as the American editor-at-large.

Andre Leon Talley’s death comes three years after Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, ended the friendship with him, calling him “too old, too overweight, too uncool”. In his memoir released in the year 2020, Andre Leon Talley claimed that he was left with ‘psychological scars and huge emotional’ from what happened with Anna Wintour. He also wrote in his memoir that both Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol helped him shape his career.

In an interview in the year 2020, Andre Leon Talley had said that he will not criticize Anna Wintour. Speaking more of Anna Wintour in his memoir, he wrote that Wintour was friends with Roger Federer, Serena Williams and George Clooney and his wife but he (Talley) was no longer of any value to her.

Andre Leon Talley was a prominent name in the fashion world. He also served as one of the judges on America's Next Top Model. He was associated with the show for four seasons along with creative director Jay Manuel, Tyra Banks and J Alexander, runway coach.

His fashion career began when he was 28 years old and started working as a fashion reporter working at Women's Wear Daily. Soon as the news of his passing away spread, fashion leaders flooded social media paying tributes to Andre Leon Talley. Many expressed how they will miss his presence, recalling him as a ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘incredible’ person. Renowned model, Coco Rocha paid her tributes to the fashion icon, sharing details of the last conversation she had with him.