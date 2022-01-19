  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Andre Leon Talley: Vogue’s former editor-at-large dies at 73

    Vogue legend Andre Leon Tally passed away at a hospital in New York. The former creative director of Vogue was 73.

    RIP Andre Leon Talley Vogue former editor at large dies at 73 drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Getty Images

    Vogue’s former creative director and fashion icon André Leon Talley passed away at a private hospital in New York on Wednesday. Tally was 73 years old. The cause of Andre Leon Talley’s death has not yet been ascertained. Tally was a driving force in the success of Vogue. He served the fashion magazine as its creative director as well as the American editor-at-large.

    Andre Leon Talley’s death comes three years after Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, ended the friendship with him, calling him “too old, too overweight, too uncool”. In his memoir released in the year 2020, Andre Leon Talley claimed that he was left with ‘psychological scars and huge emotional’ from what happened with Anna Wintour. He also wrote in his memoir that both Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol helped him shape his career.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

    In an interview in the year 2020, Andre Leon Talley had said that he will not criticize Anna Wintour. Speaking more of Anna Wintour in his memoir, he wrote that Wintour was friends with Roger Federer, Serena Williams and George Clooney and his wife but he (Talley) was no longer of any value to her.

    Andre Leon Talley was a prominent name in the fashion world. He also served as one of the judges on America's Next Top Model. He was associated with the show for four seasons along with creative director Jay Manuel, Tyra Banks and J Alexander, runway coach.

    ALSO READ: Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    His fashion career began when he was 28 years old and started working as a fashion reporter working at Women's Wear Daily. Soon as the news of his passing away spread, fashion leaders flooded social media paying tributes to Andre Leon Talley. Many expressed how they will miss his presence, recalling him as a ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘incredible’ person. Renowned model, Coco Rocha paid her tributes to the fashion icon, sharing details of the last conversation she had with him.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know RCB

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar college in Indore plays cricket there drb

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang drb

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang

    Feluda to Boomrah: 5 detective series to binge watch on OTT now RCB

    Feluda to Boomrah: 5 detective series to binge watch on OTT now

    Suriya Jai Bhim at Oscars Tamil film achieves another milestone RCB

    Suriya’s Jai Bhim at Oscars? Tamil film achieves another milestone; fans go gaga

    Recent Stories

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know RCB

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue

    Google upcoming foldable phone to be called Pixel Notepad Read details gcw

    Google's upcoming foldable phone to be called Pixel Notepad? Read details

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital-dnm

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital

    PoK Muzaffarabad resident seeks PM Narendra Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    'Save us from atrocities': PoK resident seeks PM Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon
    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon