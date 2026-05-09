Pop icon Rihanna got a new scribble-style tattoo on her left leg, designed by her three children with A$AP Rocky. The tattoo, inked by artist Bang Bang, is a recreation of a drawing made by her kids using markers and stickers.

Global pop icon Rihanna has unveiled a new tattoo inspired by artwork created by her three children with rapper A$AP Rocky, according to E! News. The singer recently got a large scribble-style tattoo inked on her left leg by celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, whose real name is Keith McCurdy.

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Sharing glimpses of the tattoo process on Instagram, Bang Bang (real name Keith McCurdy) revealed that it was "designed by her babies." View this post on Instagram The original artwork was reportedly created using colourful markers and decorated with stickers by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's children -- sons Rza, 3, and Riot, 2, along with daughter Rocki, who is seven months old. However, Rihanna chose to recreate the drawing in a simpler all-black tattoo design.

In one of the videos shared online, the singer joked about the tattooing experience, saying, "The torture I've endured in this shop." In another clip, she humorously added, "Make sure my....looks good in the main shots."

Rihanna's History with Tattoo Artist Bang Bang

This is not the first time Rihanna has collaborated with Bang Bang for body art. The tattoo artist is also known for creating the henna-inspired design on her right hand, which extended a Maori tattoo the singer had first received in 2013.

Children's Budding Musical Talents

Apart from showcasing artistic creativity through drawings, Rihanna recently revealed that her children are also developing an interest in music. Speaking in a 2025 interview, the singer said, "Both of them love music. They love instruments."

"I don't know who they get it from more. I'm like, 'Is that me or is that you, Rocky?'" she added.

Rihanna also shared that her younger son Riot enjoys freestyling, saying, "Riot, he likes to freestyle. So, that's definitely a Rocky thing."

A$AP Rocky on Sons' Personalities

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky recently opened up about the personalities of their sons, joking that Riot is more talkative. "Rza don't be talking. That's Riot. He can't stop running his mouth," the rapper said in an interview earlier this year, according to E! News.

He also humorously recalled the bond between the siblings, saying, "Rza used to bully the... out of Riot when Riot couldn't walk and talk. Now Riot go take that boy's book from him, take his pacifier," according to E! News. (ANI)