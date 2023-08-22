Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embrace parenthood again with arrival of secret baby boy in Los Angeles; details inside

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcome their second child, a baby boy, born on August 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. The couple's naming pattern suggests a name starting with "R." Rihanna's earlier pregnancy speculation and Super Bowl performance had sparked interest

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Months after her Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna had made headlines by becoming the first woman to perform while pregnant. She and A$AP Rocky have now welcomed their second child, a baby boy. TMZ reported the news, revealing the baby was born on August 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. While the baby's name hasn't been officially disclosed, sources indicate it likely starts with an "R," aligning with the couple's naming convention.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rumors of Rihanna's pregnancy started circulating in June when she was seen with A$AP Rocky during their travels. Observant fans noticed her pregnancy glow, heightening anticipation for their next chapter. This announcement comes after Rihanna's February revelation during her electrifying Super Bowl halftime show, where she showcased her unmistakable baby bump, surprising viewers worldwide.

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially became parents in May 2022, welcoming their first child, a baby boy named RZA Athelston Mayers, paying homage to the Wu-Tang Clan leader. Enthusiasts are now eagerly awaiting glimpses of their second baby boy and insights into their journey into parenthood for the second time. Rihanna's hint at another topless maternity photoshoot on social media has only added to the excitement, leaving fans curious about potential pictures from her second pregnancy.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
