Rhea Kapoor posted a funny BTS glimpse of 'The Crew' photoshoot,featuring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon

The behind-the-scenes clip of a recent cover shoot for Vogue India shows the vibe to be joyful when all the actresses are asked how they feel about their upcoming project. Read on to find out more.

Rhea Kapoor, who made her debut with the film Veere Di Wedding in 2018, announced her next project, 'The Crew' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, on Instagram. A day after making the announcement, Rhea again took to her social media to give her fans a behind-the-scenes(BTS) small glimpse of the cover shoot for the fashion magazine Vogue India. Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, will be the upcoming project she announced yesterday (Nov 08). A day after the revelation, Rhea used social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from a recent cover shoot for the fashion publication Vogue India with her followers.

The BTS video reveals a lighthearted environment when all the women are asked how they feel about the upcoming production. While getting dressed, Kareena Kapoor Khan declares she is "eager." Kriti Sanon follows her, saying she is beyond thrilled, especially to get the chance to share the screen with two stunning ladies. Tabu, who enters, adds that she is feeling "happy and delighted" while laughing aloud ". Rhea Kapoor is shown to be "kind of agitated" when the camera pans to her ".

Rhea Kapoor tweeted, "Hello, I'm the producer, and here is my crew," along with the video. There will inevitably be some magical mayhem when females come together.

While announcing her dream cast, Rhea Kapoor also revealed that she has been dreaming, planning and writing the project for almost three years. She also presented the project with Ekta Kapoor on Vogue India on the November cover. Rajesh Krishnan directs the crew, and The Crew has been written by Nidhi Mehra in collaboration with Mehul Suri.