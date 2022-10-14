Weekend binge list: Kantara to Doctor G, Code Name: Tiranga, 6 films to watch in theatres

New films have been released in the theatres this Friday. If you are planning to watch a film with your friends over the weekend, here are six movies you should add to your watch list; check them out.

Come Friday and new films hit the theatres. This weekend too, cine-goers are spoilt for choices as a slew of new horror, triller, comedy, and romance movies have been released in the cinema halls. From Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Doctor G’ to Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, here are our six picks that you watch with your friends and family in a theatre near you!

Code Name: Tiranga: Director Rivu Dasgupta’s film features actors Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar and Rajit Kapoor, among others. It is an espionage thriller, which shows the story of RAW agent Durga Singh (Parineeti Chopra) who undertakes a deadly mission that needs her to travel across several countries. Parineeti’s character is in a race against time as she wants to nab the dreaded terrorist Khalid Omar (Sharad Kelkar). However, she is met with circumstances that force her to pick between her love for the country and her love for Dr Mirza Ali, played by Harrdy Sandhu.

Kantara: Rishabh Shetty’s directorial ‘Kantara’, which also stars him in the lead role, is an action thriller set in Keraadi of coastal Karnataka. The film also features actors Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and others. The film has been receiving rave reviews since the time it hit the cinema halls on Friday.

Bijoya Dashami: Director Souvik Dey’s film stars actors Rajatava Dutta, Gulshanara Khatun, Aryann Bhowmick, and Anindya Pulak Banerjee, among others. The film is about multiple murders of middle-aged women that take place in Howrah. Another victim falls prey to the serial killer on Mahalaya. The film is thrilling and comes with several twists and turns in the plot.

Halloween Ends: Hollywood director David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween Ends’ stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Kyle Richards and others. A horror-thriller, this movie sets up the mood for Halloween month, and one should not miss watching it.

Aye Zindagi: Helmed by Anirban Bose, the movie stars Revathy, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrinmayee Godbole, among others. The film is based on true incidents and is a story of a young computer engineer suffering from liver cirrhosis. He travels from Lucknow to Hyderabad to meet an organ donation counsellor.

