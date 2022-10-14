Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week?

Since the time Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, a section of society has been calling out the makers of the show over the ‘MeToo’ accusations that have been levelled against the filmmaker by a few women. Following this, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote to IB Ministry regarding the removal of Khan from the show. Amidst this, reports are surfing that the filmmaker might be evicted from the house in a week.

One of the most controversial shows in the television world, Bigg Boss 16 is known for the drama that goes on inside the house, amongst the contestants. However, this time, it is the makers of the show who are facing the brunt of controversy as many people have been objecting to the entry of filmmaker Sajid Khan in the show. And now, reports are coming to the fore, claiming that Khan might be evicted within a week’s time, following the controversies around him.

Recently, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the removal of Sajid Khan as a contestant from Bigg Boss 16. This came in after various people objected over his presence in the reality TV drama, accusing the channel of allegedly promoting a ‘MeToo’ accuse.

Several celebrities including Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi, who among many other actresses, accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, have been demanding his ouster from Bigg Boss 16. Soon after Chopra and Karimi, actor Kanishka Soni also levelled similar accusations against Khan. Other celebrities such as Urfi Javed and Sona Mohapatra have called out the channel and the makers of the show for having Khan as one of the contestants.

Amidst this, it is being claimed that Sajid Khan will soon be evicted from the show. If reports are to be believed, Khan would be evicted from Bigg Boss 16 within a week’s time. And it will be none other than host Salman Khan who will ask him to leave.



Several women accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct during the 2018 ‘MeToo’ movement when actresses started to come out in the open to speak about the sexual harassment ordeals they had gone through. With Khan’s entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house, many celebrities have been criticizing the show’s makers and its channel, Colors TV, for having the filmmaker as a participant.