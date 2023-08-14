Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Retribution: Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 8:38 PM IST

    Even before its release, Retribution has garnered quite an attention from the audience. Fans are excited for the release of this thriller action packed movie along with high-speed chase across the city and versatile star-studded cast. Retribution will be released in theatres on August 25, 2023. Lionsgate, the film's parent company, has not announced a VOD or streaming platform release date at this time. Liam Nesson, an Oscar nominee, plays the lead in this action film. Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Arian Moayed, Emily Kusche, and others also appear.  

    According to the official summary of Retribution, "when a mysterious caller places a bomb under Matt Turner's car seat, he embarks on a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks." A typical commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger's increasingly hazardous instructions in a race against time to save his family, with his children confined in the back seat and a bomb that would blow if they get out of the car.

    On June 28, 2023, the first trailer for Retribution was released. The trailer begins with Matt Turner, the protagonist. Matt is driving his two children in the morning when he receives a hoax call. However, after witnessing the nearby vehicle explode, he quickly realises that it was not a prank call. The unknown individual phones Matt again and gives him a list of near-impossible things to do or his car and children will be blown up. As Matt begins to do the chores, he notices that they are increasingly more difficult than the prior ones. 

