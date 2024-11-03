Renowned Sandalwood Director Guruprasad dies by suicide

Renowned Kannada director Guruprasad, known for films like 'Mata' and 'Eddelu Manjunatha', was found dead in his Madanayakanahalli apartment, reportedly by suicide. At 52, he faced financial difficulties following his film Ranganayaka's failure. His passing has deeply shocked the film community.

Renowned Sandalwood Director Guruprasad commits suicide vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

Renowned Kannada film director Guruprasad, known for his work in films like ‘Mata’ and ‘Eddelu Manjunatha’, has reportedly committed suicide at the age of 52. His body was discovered in a decomposed state in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, where he had been living for the past eight months.

Authorities responded to the scene after neighbours reported a foul smell coming from his apartment. Upon entering, the Madanayakanahalli police found Guruprasad hanging from a ceiling fan, suggesting that he may have taken his life several days prior. Initial investigations indicate that the director was under significant financial strain, deepened by the recent failure of his latest film, Ranganayaka.

Guruprasad made his directorial debut in 2006 with Mata, which quickly established him as a prominent figure in the industry. Over the years, he directed several notable films, including Eddelu Manjunatha and Director Special. Apart from his film career, he was also a familiar face on television, having participated in various reality shows, including Bigg Boss.

Sources reveal that Guruprasad was facing considerable debt, which was likely a factor in his decision to end his life. Reports suggest that he had recently remarried and had celebrated his birthday just a day before the tragic incident. 

The discovery of his body has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film community, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning. Police have registered a case and will conduct a postmortem examination to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

