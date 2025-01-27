Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj

Choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle attended Maha Kumbh 2025 days after Pakistani threats. He posted a video of himself meditating on a boat and having a holy plunge. He asked Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj for blessings.

Days following allegations of suspected threats from Pakistan, choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza attended the Maha Kumbh 2025. He posted a video of himself taking a holy plunge at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to seek blessings. Remo took to Instagram on Saturday to show a video of himself arriving in Prayagraj and attending the Maha Kumbh in black clothes. He strolled among the lakhs of people during the Maha Kumbh, wearing a black cloth over his face. He then took a boat ride to the middle of the river and was spotted meditating.

He also bathed in the sacred waters of the Maha Kumbh, seeking the blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

Remo's travel to the Maha Kumbh comes only days after he allegedly received a threatening email that was traced back to Pakistan. "We are keenly monitoring your recent conduct. We feel it is vital to bring this serious issue to your attention. This isn't a publicity stunt or an attempt to bother you. We ask that you take this message seriously and keep it secret," one portion of the menacing email said.

The email's sender described himself as 'Vishnu' and used the email address 'Don99284'. Not only did Remo get the threatening emails, but so did comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, and comic Sugandha Mishra.

The sender also reportedly set the celebrities an 8-hour deadline and warned that if his demands were not satisfied within that time frame, "dangerous consequences" would ensue.

However, Remo's wife, Lizelle, subsequently confirmed that the choreographer did not get any threat emails from Pakistan but rather spam emails and that they had alerted the cyber unit about it.

"I don’t know why it’s linked to this (death threats). Maybe the media has misinterpreted. It may be for someone else, and they must have clubbed things with others," she said.

