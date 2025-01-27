Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj

Choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle attended Maha Kumbh 2025 days after Pakistani threats. He posted a video of himself meditating on a boat and having a holy plunge. He asked Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj for blessings. 

Remo D'Souza at Maha Kumbh: Choreographer takes holy dip, seeks blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Days following allegations of suspected threats from Pakistan, choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza attended the Maha Kumbh 2025. He posted a video of himself taking a holy plunge at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to seek blessings. Remo took to Instagram on Saturday to show a video of himself arriving in Prayagraj and attending the Maha Kumbh in black clothes. He strolled among the lakhs of people during the Maha Kumbh, wearing a black cloth over his face. He then took a boat ride to the middle of the river and was spotted meditating.

He also bathed in the sacred waters of the Maha Kumbh, seeking the blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Remo's travel to the Maha Kumbh comes only days after he allegedly received a threatening email that was traced back to Pakistan. "We are keenly monitoring your recent conduct. We feel it is vital to bring this serious issue to your attention. This isn't a publicity stunt or an attempt to bother you. We ask that you take this message seriously and keep it secret," one portion of the menacing email said.

The email's sender described himself as 'Vishnu' and used the email address 'Don99284'. Not only did Remo get the threatening emails, but so did comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, and comic Sugandha Mishra. 

The sender also reportedly set the celebrities an 8-hour deadline and warned that if his demands were not satisfied within that time frame, "dangerous consequences" would ensue.

However, Remo's wife, Lizelle, subsequently confirmed that the choreographer did not get any threat emails from Pakistan but rather spam emails and that they had alerted the cyber unit about it.

"I don’t know why it’s linked to this (death threats). Maybe the media has misinterpreted. It may be for someone else, and they must have clubbed things with others," she said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Im turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH] ATG

'I'm turning 60 this year.....', Shah Rukh Khan OPENS up on his age defying looks [WATCH]

Urvashi Rautela's mother unwell; actress urges fans to pray for her recovery; Read on NTI

Urvashi Rautela's mother unwell; actress urges fans to pray for her recovery; Read on

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh dmn

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000! check features price gcw

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000!

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon