Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post urging followers to learn AI has sparked a significant online debate. While she warned of being 'left behind' by technology, critics raised concerns about AI's environmental and social consequences.

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon has sparked an online debate after urging her followers to learn artificial intelligence. Her latest post has triggered a sharp divide online over the role of technology in everyday life and the creative industries.

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In an Instagram Reel that has clocked over a million views, Witherspoon shared a personal anecdote from a recent meeting with members of her book club, highlighting what she sees as a growing gap in understanding AI tools. "I said to the 10 of them, 'How many of you guys use AI?' And only three of them used AI. And then I said, 'How many of the three of you feel like you really know what you're doing or they're using it the right way?' And that was only one person," she said.

Reflecting on the interaction, Witherspoon added, "So, if three out of 10 women are the only ones using AI, that means 70 percent of that group is not keeping up. The thing I've learned about technology is if you don't get a little bit of understanding from the very beginning, it just speeds past you. So you have to have little bits of learning just to keep up."

Emphasising the urgency, the actor noted, "Let's get real, our kids are using this every single day." She encouraged followers to "learn the basics together" to "make our everyday lives easier and better," before concluding, "It's time. It's time, people."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Mixed Reactions Online

The video quickly gained traction, drawing support from industry peers. Actor Kerry Washington responded with "THIS," while talent agent Maha Dakhil wrote, "So very true."

However, the message also faced criticism from some users and commentators. A social media user wrote, "This ain't it. We aren't being left behind, we are refusing a future that isn't designed for us. How about you use your privilege to resist instead of acting like this is all inevitable?"

Others urged a deeper examination of the technology's environmental and social impact, with one Instagram user commenting, "Please start your education with data centers... the amount of electricity they use, and the dire effects on communities where they are."

Another wrote, "Or.... If we all decide not to use it, the people who own it can't monetize from it and our brains, our society and our environment will thank us!"

On the Work Front

On the work front, Reese Witherspoon is expanding the 'Legally Blonde' franchise with the prequel series 'Elle' (2026) and a third film. She returns for 'The Morning Show' Season 5 in 2027 and is producing projects like 'Polly Pocket' and 'The Nightingale'. Additionally, she's developing a screen adaptation of her debut thriller novel, 'Gone Before Goodbye', co-written with Harlan Coben.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)