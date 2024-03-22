Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RC16: Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew

    Ram Charan expresses anticipation for his upcoming film RC16 alongside Janhvi Kapoor as he shares cheerful snapshots with the film crew.
     

    RC16 Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Actor Ram Charan recently shared glimpses from the auspicious commencement of his project, 'RC16'. The actor took to his social media to convey his excitement about the film, alongside co-star Janhvi Kapoor and director Sukumar.

    Ram Charan's social media post
    In the shared images, Ram Charan exudes warmth and enthusiasm as he poses with the 'RC16' team, including director Buchi Babu Sana and the talented Janhvi Kapoor. One particularly charming snapshot captured a candid moment between Ram Charan and Janhvi, eliciting joy and anticipation among fans.

    Also Read: Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan‘s hit film sequel on cards? Here's what we know

    About 'RC16'
    The project, tentatively titled 'RC16', is reported to be a sports-based rural film, with Janhvi Kapoor portraying the role of the female lead. Additionally, the film features the presence of Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar in a pivotal role, promising an enriching cinematic experience for audiences.

    The recent pooja ceremony hosted by the 'RC16' team was graced by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, and legendary music maestro AR Rahman, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the project.

    Also Read: Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details

    Ram Charan's upcoming films 
    Besides RC16, Ram Charan's portrayal as an IAS officer in the upcoming film Game Changer has generated considerable buzz. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the action-thriller stars Ram Charan alongside Kiara Advani and an ensemble cast. Shankar Shanmugam directs the film, which promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

    Moreover, speculations abound regarding a potential collaboration between Ram Charan and Pushpa director Sukumar for a project tentatively dubbed 'RC17'.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan 2 Is Shah Rukh Khan hit film sequel on cards Here what we know RBA

    Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan‘s hit film sequel on cards? Here's what we know

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers Rhaenyra Vs Alicent who will be the rightful queen? Watch RBA

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers: Rhaenyra Vs Alicent, who will be the 'rightful queen'? – Watch Videos

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details RBA

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej Konidela, Manushi Chhillar's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, movierulz and other torrent sites

    Operation Valentine LEAKED: Varun Tej, Manushi's film OUT on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    Oppenheimer on OTT When and where to watch Christopher Nolan film RBA

    Oppenheimer on OTT: When and where to watch Christopher Nolan’s film

    Gujarat Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH) snt

    Gujarat: Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: UDF, LDF stage protest in Kerala; burns effigy of PM Modi anr

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: UDF, LDF stage protest in Kerala; burns effigy of PM Modi

    IPL 2024: Tanush Kotian replaces Adam Zampa at Rajasthan Royals; BR Sharath joins Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2024: Tanush Kotian replaces Adam Zampa at Rajasthan Royals; BR Sharath joins Gujarat Titans

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon