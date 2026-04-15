Veteran actor Raza Murad praised the Maharashtra government for giving legendary singer Asha Bhosle a state funeral, calling it a "much-deserving" honour. He highlighted her 70-year legacy and the rare honour for someone from show business.

Veteran actor Raza Murad has lauded the Maharashtra government for the state funeral of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling it "much-deserving" for an icon whose voice defines generations. Speaking to ANI, Raza Murad shared, "I am deeply grateful to the Maharashtra government for giving state honour to Asha ji, in the same way a great leader is given, a head of the state is given. The protocol followed for Asha ji is commendable, and especially for a person who has a connection with show business - something which is very rare."

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'A commendable and much-deserving honour'

Noting that the 'Dum Maro Dum' singer deserved the honour, he added, "For more than 70 years, she used her magical voice to entertain the audience and left such a deep impression on the audience that people would be mesmerised listening to her melodious voice. There are millions of people who love her, but to acknowledge her greatness is praiseworthy."

The actor also spoke about how several political leaders and film celebrities arrived to pay their final respects to Asha Bhosle. "She was given the honour that she deserved," Raza Murad said.

Final farewell with state honours

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday.

Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also attended the funeral and paid floral tributes to the iconic singer.

An unparalleled legacy

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum.