Ravi Dubey's look in Faraddayy gets thumbs up; social media users hail his transformation

Ravi Dubey has released the first-look posters for his upcoming film, and the dramatic change he underwent has astonished his admirers. With his new appearance, the actor appears radically different, and the advertisements guarantee that the film will be one-of-a-kind. His posters are going viral on the internet, and admirers are praising him.

Ravi posted a slew of posters to his Instagram account on Wednesday. Ravi is shown in one of the photographs with a cigar in his mouth and a naked chest. He has wrinkles on his face, a balding hairline, and a big beer belly in the movie still.

Ravi's commitment to his profession amazed his followers. Several people likened his makeover to Randeep Hooda's in Sarbjit. Fans raced to the comment area to express their feelings.

One user wrote, "What an awesome artist u are..Bollywood needs u more than u need them .more love from Nigeria." Another user remarked, "How is this possible mr Dubey g, You should get the biggest award for this artist love u sir." A third user wrote, "Talk about talent and hardwork how can you forget Ravi Dubey."

Sonu Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Charul Malik, Amit Sadh, and Salim Merchant were among those who praised the actor.

The forthcoming film is planned to enter theatres in December 2023. The plot and contents of the film, directed by Ankur Pajni, are being kept under wraps; nonetheless, considering Ravi's remarkable transformation, one thing is certain: the film will be well received.

Dreamiyata Entertainment, owned by Ravi and his better half, Sargun Mehta, is producing the film.