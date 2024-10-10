Ratan Tata passes away: Diljit Dosanjh stops concert midway; Salman Khan, Anushka and more pay condolence

Ratan Tata, who built the Tata Group into one of India's major corporations passed away at 86 and was fondly remembered by cinema stars.

Ratan Tata, veteran industrialist, and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, died on October 9 at 86. He was hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week following a rapid dip in blood pressure. The news caused shockwaves across the country. Tributes have poured in from all over, with many recognizing his immense achievements in business and society. Ratan Tata, who built the Tata Group into one of India's major corporations, was also fondly remembered by cinema stars.

Kamal Haasan

Ajay Devgn

Hema Malini

Diljit Dosanjh

SS Rajamouli

Jr NTR

Anushka Sharma

Salman Khan

Rana Daggubatti

Rana Daggubatti also took to social media to remember Tata as a leader who left a lasting impact on the nation. “The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata,” he posted.

About Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata was known not only for his extraordinary economic understanding but also for his dedication to philanthropy and ethical leadership. His accomplishments cut across industries, and his legacy will continue to inspire for decades. As Bollywood artists and corporate executives gather together to celebrate Tata, his huge influence will be felt for years.

Latest Videos