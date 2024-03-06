Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rashmika Mandanna talks about conflict between South and Hindi movies, 'It's high time that we start..'

    Rashmika Mandanna is preparing for her upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule 'with Allu Arjun and has recently expressed her views on the discussion between Hindi and South Indian films.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the pan-Indian release of 'Pushpa: The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun, and she recently weighed in on the discussion around South vs. Hindu cinema. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna championed a more inclusive approach to categorizing Indian films. She stressed the importance of recognizing the cohesive identity of the Indian film industry, highlighting that, despite regional disparities, all sectors contribute to the vibrant mosaic of Indian cinema. 

    Rashmika Mandanna's statement

    "I believe it's high time we begin referring to our industry as the Indian film industry because, ultimately, we all belong to the entertainment fraternity, and we are all citizens of one nation," Mandanna remarked.

    The actress expressed her enthusiasm for the increasing collaboration between different film industries, transcending linguistic and geographical barriers. She noted the positive transformations occurring within the industry, with artists seizing diverse opportunities and exploring new avenues for creative expression.

    Rashmika Mandanna's trip to Japan

    Rashmika Mandanna's recent trip to Japan further underscored her global appeal and recognition. Representing India at the esteemed Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, she received a heartfelt welcome from fans, who greeted her with bouquets upon her arrival. Taking to social media, Rashmika Mandanna conveyed her gratitude, expressing her delight at realizing a childhood aspiration of visiting Japan and participating in an international event celebrating anime creators.

    Professional front

    On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna's schedule for 2024 brims with exciting ventures. Besides 'Pushpa: The Rule,' where she shares the screen with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Mandanna is poised to make her Bollywood debut opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film 'Chhaava.'

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 5:19 PM IST
