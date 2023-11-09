Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rashmika Mandanna drops new post; speaks about 'stronger tomorrows' after viral deepfake video row

    Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the viral deepfake video and shared that she is 'hurt' by it. Now, after seeing the support of big stalwart legends like Amitabh Bachchan, many South industry stars and so on, Rashmika Mandanna has dropped a new video post since the entire deepfake viral video row and talked about having 'stronger tomorrows.'

    Rashmika Mandanna drops new post; speaks about 'stronger tomorrows' after viral deepfake video row
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna has been making the headlines for a while now after a deepfake video of hers went viral online. Several actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and Naga Chaitanya, came out to defend and support Rashmika, demanding legal action against those responsible for producing the false video. Rashmika also expressed her gratitude to everyone who spoke up for her. Now, her first post on Instagram amid this incident has gone viral.

    Rashmika took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of herself working out on her terrace and drinking a protein shake. Rashmika looked beautiful in the video as she donned a brown crop top with black shorts. She tied her hair in a ponytail and indulged in an intense workout session which went viral on Instagram.

    She captioned the video, "You know it is a good day when you have gotten a good workout in. @junaid.shaikh88 these are some of the easy workouts you make me do no? Thank you for killing me, as always. But I come back stronger. And cheers to even stronger tomorrows. #collab." Fans flocked to the comments section to extend their support to the actress. One fan wrote, "So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow @rashmika_mandanna." Another added, "Hardworking Rushie @rashmika_mandanna." One commented, "People should not misuse AI for cheap things ✌." Another fan commented, "I am always supporting you."

    In a recent development in the case, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has expressed dismay with the viral deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna. The minister was speaking at the India Today Telangana Roundtable on Wednesday when he called the video insulting and infuriating. He further demanded legislation to be brought into the parliament to take stern action against those who create such clips.

