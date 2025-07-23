Boney Kapoor lost 26 kg at the age of 69. Regular diet and lifestyle changes, such as light dinners, avoiding sugary drinks, morning juices, and walking, helped him achieve this

Film producer and late actress Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor, has lost 26 kg at the age of 69. His physical transformation has quickly caught people's attention due to his frequent social media posts. Boney Kapoor recently shared that regular diet and some lifestyle changes have helped him lose weight.

He didn't go to the gym or do any strenuous workouts. Weight loss was achieved through small changes in daily habits, especially regarding food. Here are four things that helped Boney Kapoor lose weight naturally.

One

He started eating light meals like soups and salads for dinner. This reduces calorie intake and aids digestion at night.

Two

He completely eliminated caffeinated and sugary drinks. He started drinking fruit juice to stay hydrated and maintain energy levels.

Three

He starts his day with juice every morning. Starting the day with a beverage helps reduce excess body fat and boost energy.

Four

He stopped going to the gym. He started walking short distances instead of using a car. Regular walking, even in small amounts, helps reduce calories and stay healthy.

