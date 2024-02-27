Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction

The coveted item is a first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," featuring the rare label "uncorrected proof copy" on its cover. The anonymous seller acquired the book in 1997, along with two other titles, for what seems like a nominal sum in today's context.

A proof copy of the first Harry Potter novel, purchased almost three decades ago for a mere 40 pence ($0.50) from a second-hand bookshop in south London, has recently fetched a staggering 11,000 pounds i.e. approximately Rs 11.56 lakh at an auction. The auction was conducted by British auctioneers Hanson's, who revealed the fascinating details of the unique sale on Monday.

The coveted item is a first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," featuring the rare label "uncorrected proof copy" on its cover. The anonymous seller acquired the book in 1997, along with two other titles, for what seems like a nominal sum in today's context. Little did the buyer know at the time that the unassuming purchase would turn into a significant windfall.

According to Hanson's, the seller considered the Harry Potter book a mere "throw-in" and did not pay much attention to it for many years. It wasn't until recently, after stumbling upon online articles detailing the substantial prices achieved by certain Harry Potter copies, that the seller realized the potential value of their uncorrected proof copy.

The inside title page of this particular copy also adds to its uniqueness, as it mistakenly states the author's name as "J A Rowling" instead of the correct J.K. Rowling. Despite this slight error, the provenance and historical significance of the book make it an extraordinary collector's item.

The auction took place on Wednesday, with a private buyer from the United Kingdom securing the proof copy for a hammer price of 11,000 pounds. The total amount, including a sales premium, reached 14,432 pounds i.e. approximately over Rs 15.16 lakh.

Jim Spencer, the head of books at Hanson's, expressed his enthusiasm for the successful sale, emphasizing the significance of the proof copy. Spencer stated, "This book so deserved to do well. This proof copy is where the Harry Potter phenomenon began. This is the very first appearance in print of the first Potter novel."

The sale highlights the enduring popularity and collectible nature of Harry Potter memorabilia, as fans and collectors continue to seek out rare and unique items associated with the beloved wizarding world. The unexpected discovery and subsequent auction success of this proof copy serve as a testament to the enduring magic of JK Rowling's creation and its lasting impact on literature and popular culture.