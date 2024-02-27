Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction

    The coveted item is a first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," featuring the rare label "uncorrected proof copy" on its cover. The anonymous seller acquired the book in 1997, along with two other titles, for what seems like a nominal sum in today's context.

    Rare Harry Potter proof copy, bought for pennies in 1997, fetches more than Rs 11.56 lakh at auction snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

    A proof copy of the first Harry Potter novel, purchased almost three decades ago for a mere 40 pence ($0.50) from a second-hand bookshop in south London, has recently fetched a staggering 11,000 pounds i.e. approximately Rs 11.56 lakh at an auction. The auction was conducted by British auctioneers Hanson's, who revealed the fascinating details of the unique sale on Monday.

    The coveted item is a first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," featuring the rare label "uncorrected proof copy" on its cover. The anonymous seller acquired the book in 1997, along with two other titles, for what seems like a nominal sum in today's context. Little did the buyer know at the time that the unassuming purchase would turn into a significant windfall.

    According to Hanson's, the seller considered the Harry Potter book a mere "throw-in" and did not pay much attention to it for many years. It wasn't until recently, after stumbling upon online articles detailing the substantial prices achieved by certain Harry Potter copies, that the seller realized the potential value of their uncorrected proof copy.

    The inside title page of this particular copy also adds to its uniqueness, as it mistakenly states the author's name as "J A Rowling" instead of the correct J.K. Rowling. Despite this slight error, the provenance and historical significance of the book make it an extraordinary collector's item.

    The auction took place on Wednesday, with a private buyer from the United Kingdom securing the proof copy for a hammer price of 11,000 pounds. The total amount, including a sales premium, reached 14,432 pounds i.e. approximately over Rs 15.16 lakh.

    Jim Spencer, the head of books at Hanson's, expressed his enthusiasm for the successful sale, emphasizing the significance of the proof copy. Spencer stated, "This book so deserved to do well. This proof copy is where the Harry Potter phenomenon began. This is the very first appearance in print of the first Potter novel."

    The sale highlights the enduring popularity and collectible nature of Harry Potter memorabilia, as fans and collectors continue to seek out rare and unique items associated with the beloved wizarding world. The unexpected discovery and subsequent auction success of this proof copy serve as a testament to the enduring magic of JK Rowling's creation and its lasting impact on literature and popular culture.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 7:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prashanth B Nair anr

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prasanth B Nair

    Video Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours in Mumbai RBA

    Video: Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours in Mumbai

    I was one of the uninformed ones', Actress Priyamani acknowledges ignorance about Article 370 NIR

    'I was one of the uninformed ones', Actress Priyamani acknowledges ignorance about Article 370

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram nir

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram

    Is Sidhu Moosewala mother Charan Kaur pregnant Here what Moosewala family friend has to say RBA

    Is Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pregnant? Here's what Moosewala’s family friend has to say

    Recent Stories

    Who is Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, India's newly appointed Lokpal? AJR

    Who is Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, India's newly appointed Lokpal?

    SPOTTED Katrina Kaif to Prachi Desai; actors elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Prachi Desai; actors elevate style game

    Saudi Arabia executes 7 for 'terrorism' offences in highest single-day figure since 2022 snt

    Saudi Arabia executes 7 for 'terrorism' offences in highest single-day figure since 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value; Warren Buffett reassures shareholders

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prashanth B Nair anr

    Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prasanth B Nair

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon