    Ranveer Singh KISSES wife Deepika Padukone on sets of 'Fighter'; unseen video surfaces [WATCH]

    Ranveer Singh openly expressed his affection for Deepika Padukone in an unseen video from the sets of Fighter

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were unabashedly affectionate on the sets of Fighter. An unseen video from the filming of the song 'Sher Khul Gaye' surfaced on Reddit, revealing Ranveer's visit to Deepika's set. In the video, Ranveer enthusiastically performed the hookstep, cheered on by the supporting cast and crew. Deepika joined him onstage, wearing a polka-dot dress matching her look in the music video. The video, capturing Ranveer in his Simmba attire of orange pants and a white tee, went viral, particularly the moment when he hugged and kissed Deepika passionately.

    Unseen video of Deepika and Ranveer doing the Sher Khul Gaye step. They look adorable!
    byu/Prestigious_Bus7241 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Fans expressed their adoration for the couple, with comments noting their consistent support for each other's projects over their 12-year relationship. Some fans reminisced about their occasional cameos in each other's films, hoping for more such appearances in the future.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik AVOIDS wearing deep neck in the house because of Vishal Pandey

    Pregnancy Announcement

    Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika are anticipating their first child together, as Deepika announced her pregnancy in February with a due date set for September. She proudly displayed her baby bump during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and later at a pre-release event for 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

    Ranveer hinted at fatherhood in a birthday message, thanking everyone and expressing his excitement for the new phase in life.

