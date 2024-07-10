Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik AVOIDS wearing deep neck in the house because of Vishal Pandey

Vishal Pandey had said that he finds Kritika Malik very pretty which created a big controversy in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming more fascinating with each passing day. The reality program has gained traction following Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's battle over the latter said that he finds Kritika Malik very pretty. In one of the recent episodes, Kritika was heard expressing that she will not be wearing a deep neckline blouse in the home.

Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey were recently seen fighting over comments about the former's second wife, Kritika Malik. This time, Armaan crossed the line and was spotted slapping Vishal. The video has gone viral, and supporters have come out to support Vishal. Many people even demanded that Armaan Malik be sent away.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Shivani Kumari, and Deepak Chaurasia

