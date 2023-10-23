Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rani Mukerji to Sushmita Sen, what is the Dhunuchi dance that celebrities are performing

    Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, Tanisha Mukerji, and others were seen performing the Dhunuchi dance at the Durga Puja pandal, here's why this dance is performed. 

    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    Dhunuchi dance, also known as Dhunuchi Naach or Dhunuchi Nritya, is a traditional and rhythmic dance form that is an integral part of the Durga Puja celebrations, especially in West Bengal and among the Bengali community. It is performed in honor of Goddess Durga, who is believed to be a manifestation of divine feminine power. Dhunuchi dance is performed during Durga Puja, and it involves a specific set of movements and rituals. 

    Here's why Dhunuchi dance is performed: 

    Religious significance: Dhunuchi dance is a form of devotional dance dedicated to Goddess Durga during her worship and the arati (a ritual of offering light) that is a part of Durga Puja. It is a way to pay respect and seek the blessings of the goddess.

    Cultural tradition: This dance form is an essential cultural and artistic aspect of Durga Puja celebrations. It combines religious fervor with cultural expression and has been a part of the festival for generations.

    Aesthetic element: Dhunuchi dance is visually captivating. It involves dancers holding earthen pots (dhunuchis) containing burning incense or coconut shells filled with camphor, and they dance while balancing the pots in their hands. The swirling smoke and the rhythmic movements create a dramatic and mesmerizing spectacle.

    Enhancing the festive atmosphere: The dance, accompanied by traditional drumming and music, adds to the festive ambiance of Durga Puja pandals (temporary temples) and processionals. It is a way to celebrate the victory of good over evil and the power of the goddess.

    Dhunuchi dance is not only a religious ritual but also a form of artistic expression that showcases the cultural richness and devotion of the Bengali community. It is a beautiful and engaging tradition that enhances the overall experience of Durga Puja.

