Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have named their one-month-old daughter Nyomica. The name, suggested by Randeep's sister, means 'Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless.' The couple shared a heartfelt note and photos on this special occasion.

In a heartfelt note, actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, have revealed the name of their newborn daughter as she completed one month today. The couple shared that they have named their daughter 'Nyomica', a name imbued with deep meaning. According to Randeep, the name translates to "Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless, like the sky." The choice also carries a special familial touch, as it was lovingly suggested by Randeep's sister, Anjali Hooda.

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A Heartfelt Announcement

Announcing the name, the couple described the moment as profoundly emotional. "Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us. 'Nyomica' felt just right the moment we heard it. This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we're soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents," they shared in a press note.

The announcement was accompanied by an intimate photograph of Lin Laishram holding their daughter near a window, capturing a quiet and tender moment of early motherhood. The second picture in the post also provided a closer glimpse of their daughter. Randeep also expressed gratitude towards his wife, thanking her for bringing their daughter into the world, while reflecting on how fatherhood has deepened his appreciation for his own parents.

A Special Arrival

The couple had earlier welcomed their daughter in March, making this their first child together. Adding an emotional layer to the occasion, the birth reportedly coincided with the birthday of Randeep's father, making it even more special for the family.

Personal and Professional Journey

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the knot in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023, had announced their pregnancy in November last year. On the professional front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the film Jaat, where he starred alongside Sunny Deol. (ANI)